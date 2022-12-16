The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Legislature ended its 2020 regular session March 7. Among the legislation it passed was a series of bills to alleviate problems in the foster care system.

CHARLESTON — A former leader in West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources pitched an idea of a portal to better streamline communication and resources for those involved in the foster care system.

During a meeting of the West Virginia Legislature’s Committee on Children and Families last week, Jeremiah Samples, a senior legislative advisor who earlier this year left his position as deputy director of DHHR, presented the idea of the creation of a foster parent communication portal to address frustrations with the foster care system.

