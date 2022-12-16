CHARLESTON — A former leader in West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources pitched an idea of a portal to better streamline communication and resources for those involved in the foster care system.
During a meeting of the West Virginia Legislature’s Committee on Children and Families last week, Jeremiah Samples, a senior legislative advisor who earlier this year left his position as deputy director of DHHR, presented the idea of the creation of a foster parent communication portal to address frustrations with the foster care system.
Samples said the portal has potential to improve reunification rates by creating better communication between foster families and birth families when possible and appropriate, along with increasing coordination of services.
Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said legislation passed the House of Delegates last year covered much of what Samples discussed, but it was gutted when it went through the Senate and was vetoed by the governor.
“I wholeheartedly believe we keep talking about these issues and talking about these issues and it seems like nothing changes very much from year to year,” she said. “It’s time to put these children first.”
Samples said 4,673 children were in West Virginia’s foster care system in January 2016. Today, the number has gone up to 6,369, an increase of about 1,700. About 5,200 children are with foster families or kinship placements.
On the flip side, about a third of all positions with Child Protective Services in the state are vacant. Currently, it takes about 18 days in West Virginia before CPS makes first contact when a report is made.
In looking at data from the West Virginia Child Welfare ombudsman, one-fifth of complaints made by foster parents complained of lack of communication. Within 90% of complaints, the foster parents had a fear of retaliation from the CPS worker or placement agency.
“This was a quote from one of the foster parents reports,” he said. “(I am) receiving little to no information regarding their behavioral history and extraordinary needs of children prior to placement from both CPS and the child placing agency personnel.”
A foster parent survey conducted in 2019 and 2020 showed 22% of foster parents stopped services because of frustration within the system.
“That’s a lot of people that have basically just said, ‘Can’t do it anymore, the lack of communication is just too much. I can’t, I can’t help this child because the system that I’m trying to help them in is not responsive,’” he said.
The parents also complained about turnover rates.
From those complaints formed the idea of a communication portal, which Samples said would drive accountability and put resources in one place for foster parents to find.
The portal is dubbed the Collective Access Response and Engagement (C.A.R.E) Portal and would be a one-stop-shop for foster parents and others on the child’s team to learn everything there is to know about their history. Samples hopes the system and state accountability will help invite back the 22% of foster parents who left due to frustrations.
The proposed online portal will facilitate communication among a child’s team, making it simpler for their caregiver, Samples said.
“There’s a multitude of individuals, providers, organizations that a foster parent has to deal with, on any given day,” he said. ”Being able to manage who you talk to is a challenge in the best of circumstances.”
Beyond streamlining communication, the portal would provide visitation schedules, training, certifications and other services.
The portal would also give a better way to track complaints in real time for DHHR to address issues in the system faster. It would also simplify data input, which could take the burden off a staff already stretched thin.
“Being able to aggregate that information and identify where we’re struggling, which counties — which districts, which workers — it becomes a management tool, it becomes an accountability tool for you all,” he said. “Right now, we’re just sort of chasing our tail on these problems.”
Samples said the concept isn’t new, and multiple states and child placement agencies use similar tools within their programs. Samples said having continuous discussions with entities with established portals could help West Virginia mold an all-inclusive portal.
Samples said one technology firm in Minnesota estimated it would cost $900,000 to develop such a tool.
While acknowledging government bureaucracy causes slow implementation, Samples encouraged legislation to make sure the same discussion is not being held in five years. Samples said as legislation surrounding the portal forms, it should be simple and be light on mandatories.
“I think just based on previous system implementations — some failed, some successful — the differential there is trying to make it as simplistic as possible, and then improving that over time,” he said.
Samples also stressed the importance of having proper steps in place to protect the confidential information about a child, such as ending a foster parent’s rights to the child’s information when they are no longer in the parent’s care.
“We have to make sure that there is a proper process to make sure children’s privacy is protected, and accurate,” he said.
Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, applauded Samples for taking a theory and making it into something the state can do. Pinson cautioned the importance of rolling out the portal in a way that relieves the stress of CPS workers and increases efficiency rather than making their jobs more cumbersome.
As the system is developed, Samples said, risk mitigation is important. Getting input from those who would use it is critical.
Samples also presented a report to the legislators that aims to address West Virginia’s placement crisis for children with acute behavioral issues. The details of the report were not discussed during the hearing, however.
Samples said most often the focus is on children placed in locations out of state, but he said there are a large number of inappropriate placements for children from emergency departments, shelters and beyond.
Samples said while the subject is a problem across the United States, West Virginia’s issue is compounded because of the large number of children in the foster care system.