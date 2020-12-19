CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Allen Loughry was released from prison earlier this week.
Loughry, 50, was released from the Baltimore Residential Reentry Management field office in Maryland on Wednesday, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.
Loughry served 20 months in federal prison out of what originally was a 24-month sentence that Senior U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver handed down in February 2019.
In addition to prison time, Copenhaver sentenced Loughry to three years of supervisory release and a $10,000 fine and ordered him to pay $1,273 in restitution.
In addition to the Baltimore facility, Loughry spent part of his prison sentence in a medium-security federal correctional institution in South Carolina.
In October 2018, a federal jury voted to convict Loughry of seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to federal investigators, and one count each of witness tampering and mail fraud.
Copenhaver later overturned Loughry’s witness tampering conviction.
Loughry reported to federal officials to serve his sentence in April 2019.
Loughry worked as a law clerk in the West Virginia Supreme Court before voters elected him as a justice in 2012.
He served as chief justice in 2017 and part of 2018, as a part of a four-year term as chief justice, despite West Virginia Supreme Court chief justices traditionally serving one-year terms.
The other four justices voted Loughry out of the chief justice position in February 2018 and replaced him with Justice Margaret Workman after they learned Loughry had failed to inform them of a federal subpoena issued to the court in December 2017.
Loughry also was one of four justices impeached by the West Virginia House of Delegates in August 2018.
Loughry resigned from the bench in November 2018.
After his conviction and sentencing, Loughry agreed to surrender his law license and never practice law again as part of a settlement with the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission.