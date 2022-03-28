Fort Gay will receive $1.325 million to improve its wastewater treatment system, and Williamson will receive $1.5 million for its water system, West Virginia’s two U.S. senators announced Tuesday.
Funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will come through the Army Corps of Engineers.
The allocation to the Town of Fort Gay will be used for the rehabilitation of seven existing wastewater pump stations, three existing wastewater grinder pump stations, the installation of a 95,000 gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant and permanent closure of the existing wastewater lagoon. The project will provide reliable sewer service to about 300 residential customers in the Fort Gay area.
Williamson’s award will be used for upgrading the city’s water treatment, storage and distribution system. The total project consists of the installation of three treatment plant high-service pumps, construction of approximately 15,000 feet of water mains, a booster pump station, three new water storage tanks and rehabilitation of one water storage tank, accessories, fire hydrants and other related appurtenances. This upgrade will service approximately 1,750 existing customers.
Two other West Virginia communities will also receive funding through the program. The Shady Spring Public Service District will receive $1.1 million to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant. The Webster County Economic Development Authority will receive $1.075 million for a a water line extension.
