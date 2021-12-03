FORT GAY — Following the discovery of missing holiday decorations, Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield posted on Facebook that there will be no Christmas display at the town’s old high school.
The post states that Hatfield was unsure if the decorations would be displayed due to ongoing construction at the former Fort Gay High School, but after being told the decorations could be put on the school’s front lawn, they discovered decorations were missing and likely stolen.
“Wasn’t sure decorations could even be displayed this year, but thanks to Coalfield Development they gave us the green light. However, the reason for no Decorations is due to theft!” the post states. “It was discovered after some decorations were already on the lawn that most of the other decorations were missing.”
The post goes on to say the town of Fort Gay does not have the financial ability to replace the stolen items, and Hatfield apologized.
Hatfield said she will do what she can to find who stole the items, and she asked the public for any information about the theft they could provide.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
