FORT GAY, W.Va. — A Wayne County Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus and another positive case was reported, but not confirmed, at a second location, school officials said.
Tuesday, an employee at Fort Gay PreK-8 tested positive for the virus and Ceredo-Kenova Elementary also reported a positive case, but it has not been confirmed by the Wayne County Health Department.
In both cases, Superintendent Todd Alexander said the school district has quarantined the cohort group that was in close contact with each case. In the blended learning approach, cohort groups are made up of 15 or fewer students who travel in pods throughout the instructional day.
"When we get a report, the first thing we look at is to see whether or not that employee was involved in a cohort group. If that employee tests positive, we can quarantine that cohort group which would include the teacher, an aide and any student that was in that class," said Alexander. "Those individuals would move to a virtual learning format for at least 14 days."
He added that some employees were also asked to quarantine after contact tracing was completed with the help of the local health department.
During a recent board meeting, Alexander explained that the virus was likely contracted outside of the school and is not a result of spreading within the school building. Still, he's concerned about what the immediate future could hold.
"I haven't checked our numbers today, but we are starting to see more community spread, which is concerning. We worry that we might have to go back to virtual learning but we'll have to wait for the map to come out on Saturday to know for certain," Alexander said.
On Tuesday, the Wayne County Health Department reported 357 total cases county-wide. There are 50 current active cases, a rise in 14 from the beginning of the week. There are four probable cases. Ten people in Wayne County have died.