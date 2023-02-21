CHARLESTON — Officials have released the sampling results that led them to lift a “do not consume” water order issued in Wayne County.
The Fort Gay Water Works said the order was lifted after levels of diesel fuel or kerosene were recorded at 210 to 330 parts per billion before any advanced treatment.
The water plant reported assurance from the state Department of Health and Human Resources that those quantities and remedial measures made the water safe to use. The plant released the results a day after it lifted the “do not consume” order issued last Monday.
The order lasted over three days as Fort Gay officials waited for the results of sampling conducted Monday. The order was issued after the water works’ chief operator, Larry Sagraves, said one of the system’s 1,685 customers complained of a diesel fuel odor from water.
The Fort Gay Water Works said samples were collected at the water plant, the community’s elementary school and the Paddle Creek Marathon upon announcing the results Friday.
DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler said the levels were collected before flushing began and were very low to begin with. The U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection determined independently there was no ongoing source of contamination, Adler said Tuesday.
The water operator and customers reported after flushing that all residual signs of contamination had resolved, according to Adler.
A follow-up test collected after flushing Wednesday and transported overnight to the Greater Cincinnati Water Works showed no volatile organic compounds indicative of ongoing contamination, Adler said.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
