HUNTINGTON — Several high school students attended a community scholarship forum in the Fellowship Hall of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Huntington on Sunday afternoon.
“The purpose of the forum is to provide a platform for community organizations to share information on scholarships available to minority students and others and to present helpful tips for youth to take advantage of their opportunities to receive scholarships and other types of financial assistance,” said Sandra Clements, the facilitator of the event and one of the members of the Community Scholarship Forum Committee, which sponsored the event. “There is money available for them to go to school, and they have to seek it out.”
The event has taken place each year for more than a decade, Clements said.
“In the beginning, we didn’t even know the resources and scholarships that existed,” she said. “So we began to pull together representatives from community organizations, Marshall University, Huntington Junior College, Mountwest Community & Technical College, Cabell County Career & Technology Center, West Virginia State University, Collins Career Center and others to give this valuable information to students and their families.”
Raiven Scott, a 17-year-old Huntington High School senior, said she came to the forum to find out the types of scholarships she may be eligible to receive.
“I plan to go to West Virginia University and major in exercise physiology,” Scott said. “I want to be a doctor by the time I finish college and don’t want a massive student debt. Getting this information about scholarships that are available is very helpful for me.”
Jade Nash, another 17-year-old senior at Huntington High School, was also concerned about having to potentially use student loans to get through college.
“I am undecided on a major right now, but I do plan to go to Marshall University,” Nash said. “I want to find out about available scholarships because I want to avoid student loans and debt as much as I possibly can.”
Maurice Cooley, vice president and dean of student affairs and also the associate vice president of intercultural affairs at Marshall University, said the event is extremely important.
“Having been at the university for 18 years, I realize that probably 90% of students that come to college universities have little awareness at all about the availability and types of scholarships available to support people going to higher education,” Cooley said.
He said the lack of knowledge about resources and money to go to school leads to many students choosing not to go.
“There are very few communities in the entire state of West Virginia that has these kinds of events that are coordinated by leaders of the community for people to come to a forum one afternoon to learn about finances, scholarships and other valuable information,” Cooley said. “Hardly anyone does that, so I am just overjoyed to be a part of this today.”
The event was hosted by the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and also included the Huntington Chapter of The Links, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., as well as other community and university organizations.