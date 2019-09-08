HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. The meeting is open to the public.
The topic will be foster care.
There will be a joint presentation from Allison Gerlach, CASA volunteer training coordinator, who will speak on an overview of the system and how traumatic experiences affect the changes in the system due to the opioid crisis, and Mindy Thornton, general manager from NECCO, who will speak on the Family First Act as well as adoption in foster care.