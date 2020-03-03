CHARLESTON — Lawmakers vowed at the end of the 2019 session to return in 2020 with another round of foster care system reform legislation, and with only a few days left before the session ends Saturday, only some of those promised bills have reached the finish line.
The biggest, most impactful piece of legislation, House Bill 4092, was on the agenda for the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon but senators did not get to it before the end of the day. It’s anticipated to be discussed Tuesday.
The bill is second referenced to the Finance Committee, where it will likely face its biggest test as it requires approximately $17 million to increase payments to foster families in a flat budget year.
As passed by the House, advocates say the bill will make a positive impact on the lives of foster children. Along with increasing payments, the bill creates a foster child bill of rights and a foster, kinship and adoptive parent bill of rights that are both investigatable by the foster care ombudsman and enforceable by the attorney general. The bill also addresses the responsibilities of guardians ad litem, the court-appointed representation for children in abuse and neglect cases, requiring their final report be signed off on by the child’s caregiver to state the attorney did meet with the child before the report is given to the judge.
A bill to expand the law relating to the ombudsman is also awaiting discussions from the Senate Finance Committee. House Bill 4094 further explains the role and powers of the ombudsman position, which was somewhat hastily added into 2019’s foster reform bill as a way to help ease foster family heartburn around managed care.
Ombudsman Pamela Woodman-Kaehler said the bill is modeled after other states’ programs.
The bill adds employees to assist Woodman-Kaehler as she takes and investigates complaints from foster, kinship and adoptive parents. She testified to the Senate Select Committee on Children and Families the office is already receiving a high volume of calls. Woodman-Kaehler said she hopes to hire an administrative secretary, a research analyst and an associate ombudsman.
“Me alone trying to meet this need would be ridiculously unrealistic,” she told the committee.
While it’s impossible to forecast how demand will grow, she hopes to be able to staff and resource the office as necessary.
The fiscal note for the bill states it is estimated to cost $601,543 ($421,080 state/$180,463 federal) in fiscal year 2021 and $515,743 ($361,020 state/$154,723 federal) upon full implementation. Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, raised some concern with portions of the fiscal note, which includes new rental costs of a space the ombudsman is currently working in and nine vehicles.
“I’m not trying to be critical but this is why we as a state get grief from our constituents,” Hardesty said.
Hardesty said the office is needed but the fiscal note as is was a nonstarter for him. He encouraged Woodman-Kaehler to work with the Office of the Inspector General to improve the fiscal note.
The bill was advanced to the Finance Committee on second reading.
A bill to address employee licensure issues within Child Protective Services is awaiting discussions by the House Health and Human Resources Committee. The bill. Senate Bill 312, creates a registry of CPS workers, no longer requiring a provisional social work license to be a CPS worker.
House Bill 4129, which permits adoptions of children removed from a home for abuse and neglect to be held in the county in which their abuse and neglect case proceedings occurred and eliminates the 45-day waiting period before an adoption is finalized, was signed by the governor Feb. 24. It is effective May 12.