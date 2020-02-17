CHARLESTON — The 2020 Legislative session’s foster care reform bill will be up for passage Tuesday in the House of Delegates after being amended on the floor Monday.
Delegates Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, proposed the amendment to House Bill 4092 to allow foster and kinship caregivers to use relatives, such as grandparents and aunts, for child care. The addition is included in the “reasonable and prudent parenting standards,” which are a national standard for foster parents permitting common sense parenting decisions, such as the ability to travel for a school sporting event.
Nelson said several constituents requested the amendment, saying this would improve child care.
The goal of reasonable and prudent parenting standards are to ensure as much normalcy for a foster child as possible by allowing caregivers to use the same discretion to make decisions for a child in their care as they would their own children. These standards were expanded upon in 2019, requiring foster homes to be inspected with reasonable and prudent parenting standards in mind.
This year’s reform bill further expands the standards in state code. HB 4092 codifies foster parents can use reasonable judgement to decide whether a child in their care can participate in extracurricular and social activities. It also requires child placement agencies and residential treatment facilities use the same standard.
The bill also permits families to take a child in their care on an overnight stay, unless they will be gone for more than 24 hours. Families must request permission from their caseworker if a trip is any longer within 10 days of the trip. If the caseworker does not respond within three days, the request is considered approved. Getting requests granted for travel was one issue brought to legislators by foster parents.
The bill will be up for passage Tuesday. The House session begins at 11 a.m.