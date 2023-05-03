The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Aiming to improve the state of foster care in West Virginia and addressing how to make a positive change for those in the foster care system, the All In Foster Care Summit took place Wednesday at the River Ridge Church’s Teays Valley Campus.

Church leaders, foster and kinship families, members of the West Virginia faith community and organizations focused on foster, adoptive and kinship care were invited to the summit, which included a series of panels, such as the Family Advocacy Ministries in the Mountain State panel, featuring Monica Robinson, Foster WV Advocate and RidgeKids 45 coordinator at River Ridge Church.

