HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development is planning another environmentally friendly step to being self-sustainable.
The American Water Charitable Foundation, which is American Water’s nonprofit organization, awarded a $185,000 grant to Coalfield Development as part of the foundation’s 2022 Water and Environment Grant Program.
At the West Edge Factory in Westmoreland, Coalfield Development will use the funds to develop a rain garden and catchment system. The system is expected to be complete by 2024. The design was completed through a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection grant.
Jacob Hannah, director of conservation of Coalfield Development, said the system will bring a variety of benefits to the West Edge Factory, such as cutting down on water bills and being a model to others who may want to establish a similar system. The rainwater collection system will be part of Coalfield’s goal to make a sustainable water solution and create another job training and workforce development asset.
“It’s really now opened up a huge amount of opportunity for us to dive deeper into this topic of water restoration and conservation as part of our toolbox of learning outcomes and opportunities for the area,” Hannah said.
Hannah said that the sawtooth roofs of the factory collect about 40,000 gallons of water for every one-inch rain event. The water then goes into Huntington’s water infrastructure, which “like many other cities, has an infrastructure there that really all that water isn’t good for, for that environment or that infrastructure.” He added that Coalfield reached out to organizations such as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to find a solution.
Rainwater captured will go into an internal holding system and be used for new infrastructure at the West Edge Factory, such as its black box theater, which is currently being built, and eventually a filtration system for agriculture, Hannah said.
The grant was celebrated by officials Wednesday. Robert Burton, the president of West Virginia American Water, said Coalfield’s project is the type of project the foundation wants to support, as it protects local watersheds and promotes sustainability. Over the past five to 10 years, he said there has been a major increase in these types of projects across the country.
“Not just in this state but across the country, more and more communities, more and more entities such as Coalfield Development are embracing the need to have sustainable infrastructure to do projects that give back to the environment, give back to the communities we serve,” Burton said.
Tomi Bergstrom, the Western Watershed Basin Coordinator of DEP, said projects like Coalfield’s can reduce impairments on Fourpole Creek. Within the department’s Watershed Improvement Branch, a program called 319 nonpoint source program, that gives funds for nonpoint pollution projects.
“The goal of this program is to reduce nonpoint source pollution across the state of West Virginia. And to do that, we get money from our federal government,” Bergstrom said. “So, this is actually tied into the Clean Water Act. … So, we're glad to still be receiving these funds and to be supporting great work like this in Huntington to reduce nonpoint source pollution.”
Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said it brings him joy to see local organizations be proactive and help the environment. The area has seen the effect of flooding as recently as May 6, he added.
“Huntington, like much of West Virginia, is heavily combined systems, where stormwater and sewer all run through the same pipes. Taking a reduction off of the pipes helps the flooding that many of our constituents, the customers and our residents, face day in and day out."