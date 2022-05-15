HUNTINGTON — Leveling the playing field is the name of the game for Jacob Kilgore.
His organization, Fairfield U, is an individualized mentorship program for children and teens in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith recently donated $60,000 through his Wing 2 Wing Foundation to the organization. The money will fund the organization for the next two to three years.
“People need to see themselves in the next opportunity to believe it’s possible,” Smith said.
The mission of Fairfield U is simple but uses one-on-one mentorship to achieve its goals.
“Our real goal is to get every single one of these kids into a single secure career after high school,” Kilgore said.
The organization partners youth within the Fairfield community with a Marshall medical school student. Kilgore said this allows kids to be exposed to professions and industries they may not naturally come across without a mentor.
“We have 23 kids right now … The importance of (individualized mentorship) is so that the child and med student can build an individualized relationship. Outside of the monthly meetings, they go out to eat and do homework and the mentor goes to their athletic games to give these kids a positive influence and someone to look up to,” Kilgore said.
Not only does Fairfield U provide mentorship, but it also provides financial and educational support. For each meeting the student attends, Fairfield gives them $25 in cash then and $75 in a bank account that will be given to them when they graduate from high school to build financial literacy and independence. They also provide bimonthly ACT prep sessions.
“The much more powerful piece (of mentorship) is having someone who will help you think through the choices you are making in life,” Smith said.
It was Smith’s personal experience with mentors that inspired him to support Fairfield U. Smith mentioned the greatest mentor, outside of his parents, being Bill Campbell, who has frequently been called the “trillion-dollar coach of Silicon Valley.” Campbell mentored the likes of Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos, along with Smith during his time as CEO of Intuit.
“When he saw you, he saw two people: the person you are today and the person you’re capable of being. He made it his job to introduce those two people,” Smith said.
This bridging of the gap between a person’s potential and their circumstance is the shared passion between Kilgore and Smith, and they believe tools like Fairfield U are the keys to unlocking the future of someone who might otherwise go unnoticed.
Kilgore hopes his organization will be part of the solution to a more equitable and opportunity-filled future for youth in Fairfield.
For more information, visit www.fairfieldu.org/.