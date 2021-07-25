HUNTINGTON — Soon, City Hall will be home to a variety of entertainment.
The Foundry Theater has moved into the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall in Huntington. Built in 1915, the auditorium features rows of seats and a stage on the second floor of the building.
Earlier this month, the Huntington City Council approved a five-year lease with the Foundry Theater. The city previously requested proposals for use of the auditorium and the Foundry’s Rachel Allinder-Carroll and Nate Cesco’s bid was selected.
The two knew each other through mutual friends and met by working on a short film sprint. They then came together to create pitches for the auditorium. Cesco said they prepared a document outlining their vision for the auditorium and gave a pitch to a committee.
“I loved the idea of renovating the theater, being able to use the seats upstairs, just cleaning it up so that it looks really nice. It’s something the city can be proud of,” Allinder-Carroll said.
Allinder-Carroll, a podcast producer and former schoolteacher who often used art and music to educate students, said she was interested in restoring the auditorium to have an additional space in Huntington for shows. Cesco, a local filmmaker and comedian, said he was interested in leading a theater’s programming after working with previous venues. The pair plan to host a variety of visual arts at the auditorium, such as theatrical productions, comedy shows, concerts, podcast tapings and more.
“I think that this could really be a dynamic space for entertainment,” Cesco said.
The Foundry Theater’s first event will be “The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show” on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Regional artists Mandi Hurley, Angel Davila, Local Honeys, Senora May Childers, Molly Lynn Page, Sasha Colette and Teresa Prince will be backed by Huntington musicians to sing Willie Nelson songs. Tickets can be found at www.foundrytheater.org.
Cesco said knowing Huntington’s network of musicians, comedians and podcast creators and finding ways to get those communities to interact onstage is what is exciting to him about this project.
Cesco said showing the arts in Huntington was important, as well as civic engagement. He said he would like to find a way to make events about the state of local politics engaging. The Foundry Theater is partnering with local organizations to create shows and events. The Foundry Theater aims to be engaging for all ages, but with a youthful audience in mind as Huntington is a college town.
Crafting a programming lineup was important to the Foundry, Cesco said. He added that he is considering what kinds of shows he would like to see in Huntington as someone from the area and what he hears from others in the community.
“Instead of hoping that those things come into our door, let’s just put them on ourselves,” Cesco said.
He said he is aware that in predominantly white communities, minorities can be overlooked when it comes to programming lineups. He also said Huntington is a supportive city of the LGBTQ+ community.
“This is a space for diversity and inclusion,” Cesco said.
Allinder-Carroll said the lower level of the auditorium has about 810 seats. The Foundry Theater is working to restore the upper level. She said some possible ideas for the upper section could be rooms for workshops, installing a projector, including tables and more. Cesco said they are working with historic preservation specialists to assess the space.
Cesco said the Foundry Theater could become a place to provide infrastructure for art being produced in a historically impoverished area.
“There’s so much art coming from Appalachia right now, and a lot of it is focused on music, but there’s just so much visual art and comedians and entertainers and podcasts and just storytellers across the whole spectrum,” Cesco said.