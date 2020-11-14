Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The daughter of the man who created one of Huntington’s best-known memorials is visiting the city this week, and on Friday she viewed an exhibit dedicated to his work.

Celia Bertoia, the daughter of artist Harry Bertoia, who created the Memorial Fountain located on Marshall University’s campus, visited the Huntington Museum of Art on Friday to tour the “Rising, Renewing, Reaching: Harry Bertoia and the Marshall University Memorial Fountain” exhibit set up in her father’s honor.

The exhibit displays a range of work by the multitalented Bertoia, including his iconic furniture designs, as well as jewelry, prints and sculpture, with a focus on his work on the Memorial Fountain, which was created in honor of the 75 lives lost in the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

“Rising, Renewing, Reaching” continues through Jan. 3, 2021.

