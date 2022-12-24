PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Four people were arrested earlier this week by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.
The three who were arrested include a man and a woman from Dayton, Ohio, and a man and a woman from Portsmouth, according to a news release.
The drug task force, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted traffic stops on two vehicles along Ohio 104 in Lucasville, Ohio, at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
During the traffic stops, probable cause was established to conduct a search on the two vehicles, according to the release.
Authorities said they located and seized 1,001 grams of suspected crystal meth, 30 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale and baggies.
The estimated street value of the suspected drugs was $38,000, according to the release.
Jehwaun Anthony Booker and Jazmyn D. Anderson, both of Dayton, were charged with trafficking and possession of drugs. George Meade and Elissa Williams face similar trafficking and possession charges, according to the release.
All four were taken to the Scioto County Jail.
The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to an upcoming Scioto County grand jury.
Brewer and Thoroughman said anyone wishing to leave drug information to the drug task force can call 740-354-5656 or via email at drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.
