ASHLAND — Four people have been arrested in the past two weeks on drug charges from the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, according to a news release.

Patrick Rauck, 37, and Nina Gonzalez, 38, no addresses listed, were arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking in controlled substances (two grams of meth), aggravated trafficking in controlled substances (28 grams of fentanyl) and trafficking in marijuana.

