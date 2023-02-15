ASHLAND — Four people have been arrested in the past two weeks on drug charges from the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, according to a news release.
Patrick Rauck, 37, and Nina Gonzalez, 38, no addresses listed, were arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking in controlled substances (two grams of meth), aggravated trafficking in controlled substances (28 grams of fentanyl) and trafficking in marijuana.
Robert M. Stevens, 28, of Ashland, was arrested last week in the 2900 block of Winchester Avenue, Ashland, on three counts of trafficking in controlled substances (heroin) and one count of aggravated trafficking in controlled substances (10 grams of carfentanyl/fentanyl derivates).
Authorities also recovered cash and a semi-automatic AR-15 type rifle, according to the release.
On Jan. 26, authorities arrested Leah Layne, 26, of Ashland, in a drug case. She initially was released on a recognizance bond and then was indicted and arrested Feb. 3 on four counts of trafficking in controlled substances (carfentanyl and fentanyl derivates) one count of trafficking in controlled substances (two grams of meth) possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
She was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Ashland Inn on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
The arrests were made with the assistance of Ashland police and the Boyd County sheriff’s office, according to the release.
All four were transported to the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The Task Force includes investigators with the ATF, the Ashland Police Department, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
