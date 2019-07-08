HUNTINGTON — Four people were arrested on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Jaime Andre Casto, 44, was incarcerated at 12:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Kanawha County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $55,000.
Anthony Jordan Doswell, 34, was incarcerated at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, sexual assault, burglary and battery. Bond was not set.
Terrance Lee Hamer, 61, was incarcerated at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larcency. Bond was $20,000.
James Edward McDaniel, 46, was incarcerated at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larceny. Bond was $30,000.