HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority will soon see approximately $2 million rolling on Cabell County roads.
TTA officials celebrated the arrival of four new Gillig buses Wednesday morning, which Paul E. Davis says will be introduced to their fleet of vehicles in around four weeks after others are retired.
“Cities aren’t cities unless they have public transportation; it’s so important,” Davis, TTA general manager and CEO, said at the ribbon cutting held at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
“There are two reasons that people ride the bus — they are either making money or spending money. If it wasn’t for the TTA, what would they do? Some people choose the bus, but some are dependent on it because they don’t have the means to get around without it.”
The new Gillig buses cost approximately $1.8 million, 80% of which was funded by grants from the Federal Transit Administration and the remaining 20% was paid for with local levy dollars. The vehicles will replace four buses that first hit the pavement in 2009 and will be retired after driving about 500,000 miles each, Davis added.
“We could maintain them and probably drive them forever,” said Davis, “but at some point in a bus’s life, or any vehicle, the maintenance on it becomes so expensive that you can’t maintain it. That’s what has happened.”
The buses are made and assembled in Livermore, California, and driven over 2,500 miles to Huntington. The engine and transmission are under warranty for 300,000 miles from the time they begin service. Davis said the buses should have a lifespan of 10-12 years in Cabell County.
“You will see these buses today and you will see these buses in the future,” TTA Board of Directors President Robert Bailey said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the introduction of new buses was an indication of commerce in the city, and said the institution was beloved in the city and has paved the way for further development of the downtown area.
“If you’re not sure about that because you don’t use the bus, look around you,” he said to those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Pullman Square would not be possible had it not been for TTA. All of this started 17 years ago because of the transit dollars that came in from then-Congressman (Nick J.) Rahall.”
Davis said the technology and equipment on the newly purchased buses are largely the same as those in the existing fleet but have cleaner diesel fuel emissions than those that will be taken out of service. Drivers who are already qualified to drive the existing transit buses, not including the dollar-ride vehicles, will be trained and eligible to operate the new buses, Davis said.