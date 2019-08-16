HUNTINGTON - Four Detroit men were arrested on drug charges Thursday after Huntington police raided two residences near Marshall University's campus, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
Eric C. Walker was arrested after a warrant search at 1806 7th Ave., where police recovered heroin, marijuana, cash and paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs. Walker is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Davonta S. Floyd, Cedric Wilkins and Mark A. Williams were arrested after a second warrant was served at 1554 6th Ave., where police found marijuana, cellphones, scales and other drug sale paraphernalia. Each is charged with maintaining a house for drug sales, which is a misdemeanor, though additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, the release stated.
Both properties are owned by Ankrom Properties. The owner, identified in a news release as Mike Ankrom, will be issued a nuisance property letter for both locations. The 7th Avenue location did not have running water and was issued a "Do Not Occupy" order.
Later in the evening, Huntington police served warrants at 1744 and 1748 7th Ave., but both residences were unoccupied at the time. Police found suspected heroin, marijuana, two firearms and seized a van to be searched later.
"These warrants were served prior to the start of the fall semester at Marshall University to make Huntington and the Marshall campus safe for returning students, faculty and staff," Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said in the release. "(HPD) works daily with the Marshall University Police Department to ensure the safety of citizens on and around campus. Rapid, thorough drug investigations followed by aggressive prosecution are key elements to providing this safe environment."
The warrant searches were part of an ongoing drug investigation.