HUTNINGTON — Congratulations were in order Monday afternoon as four people graduated from Cabell County’s drug court program.
Gabby Hill first began drug court in the fall of 2019, and she said she feels grateful to have grown through the program.
“I do feel like if it wasn’t for drug court, I would still be out there, or if I would’ve went to prison and got out, I wouldn’t even be the person I am today at all,” Hill said.
“It feels really good, just overwhelming. Just the fact that I accomplished all the things I’ve accomplished while I’ve been in this program. Stuff, little things like getting my license, getting relationships back with my kids, stuff that I didn’t think I would ever have back. It’s great.”
Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard, supervisor of the Cabell County Adult Drug Court, said though the program is intended to be completed in about a year’s time, he is proud of Hill and other graduates who stuck to it and continued to make better decisions for themselves in the end.
Howard said he understands the program is difficult, but he enjoys seeing the transformations made by people who get through the program successfully, and he said he feels the time they’ve spent clean while completing drug court will benefit their future.
“I know it’s miserable coming in here and seeing me every week and it feels routine. And then it’s every couple weeks, then every three weeks. I get it, I know it’s miserable,” he said. “But you know we push through it and when you kick out the other end, you have a lot of clean time now behind you and it’s going to serve you well.”
Rob Wilson, Jennifer Rose and Thomas Duiguid also graduated from drug court Monday, and they all said they are excited to move forward.
With different goals of returning to college, starting new jobs or even creating their own businesses, Howard said he hopes the graduates go on and accomplish great things in their lives, and he enjoys seeing them working in the community and continuing to better themselves.
Duiguid was described by probation officers as the group’s biggest cheerleader.
While Duiguid admitted the program was tough, he said he enjoyed witnessing the change in himself.
“At the end of the day, people don’t understand how fun it is to actually see yourself change. When you hit that change, you know, your excitement just raises and people see it but it’s more important that you see it.”
All four graduates encouraged current members to keep up their hard work, and Rose encouraged people currently working through the drug court program to view the experience as an opportunity.
“Instead of looking at drug court as a consequence, look at it as a learning opportunity,” she said. “If you take your time here and spend it towards working on the person you want to become, by the time you finish, you’ll be amazed at the things you can achieve and the change that takes place within you.”