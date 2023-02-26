The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Four people from Huntington were among 32 recognized Thursday as West Virginia History Heroes during the celebration of the 27th annual West Virginia History Day at the Legislature at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

During a ceremony in the Culture Center’s Norman L. Fagan West Virginia State Theater, Huntington residents Samuel David Elkins, Ethel McCallister Elkins, Dr. Cicero M. Fain III and Joe Geiger were recognized as West Virginia History Heroes by Aaron Parsons, director of archives and history at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

