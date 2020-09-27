HUNTINGTON — At least four people were jailed on felony charges Sunday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records.
Winfred Simmie Scott, 30, was incarcerated at 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Scott with three counts of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $48,000.
Kelley Nicole Atkins, 28, was incarcerated at 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Atkins with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $15,000.
Larry Scott Coy, 30, was incarcerated at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County arrested Coy on a capias warrant. No bond was set.
Anthony Eugene Jones, 30, was incarcerated at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jones with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.