BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Dorian Alon Jordan, 44, was incarcerated at midnight Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with nighttime burglary. Bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety.
Ian Wyatt Justice, 18, was incarcerated at midnight Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Russell Terrell Kimbro, 21, was incarcerated at midnight Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent, no operators, DUI controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Brandon Lee Webb, 29, was incarcerated at midnight Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a capias, a capias for felony, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, obstructing an officer and domestic battery. Bond was set at $119,400 cash/surety.