Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed Sunday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

George Martize Holloway, 48, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent and obstructing. Bond was not set.

Jasmine Irene Mullins, 23, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent. Bond was not set.

Cody Brandon Stevens, 24, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent use of access devices and trespassing. Bond was not set.

Brett Anthony Whitney, 35, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.