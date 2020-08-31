BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed Sunday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
George Martize Holloway, 48, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Jasmine Irene Mullins, 23, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Cody Brandon Stevens, 24, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent use of access devices and trespassing. Bond was not set.
Brett Anthony Whitney, 35, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.