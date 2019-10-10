BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Toddrick Deshawn Arnold, 22, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Shane Thomas Hensley, 33, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Tyree Teshain Harden, 18, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.

Jeffrey Ray Jackson, 39, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.