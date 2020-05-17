Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

James Paul Blake, 33, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.

Christopher Dwayne Cutlip, 48, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving/transferring stolen property, grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $40,000.

Amber Rose Dempsey, 31, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with bailpiece. Bond was not set.

Vallerie Jean Jordan, 62, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with driving revoked and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.