BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
James Paul Blake, 33, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Dwayne Cutlip, 48, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving/transferring stolen property, grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $40,000.
Amber Rose Dempsey, 31, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with bailpiece. Bond was not set.
Vallerie Jean Jordan, 62, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with driving revoked and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.