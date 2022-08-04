BARBOURSVILLE — The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Micah Danielle Callicoat, 23, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Callicoat with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $40,000.
Thomas Lindsay Byerly, 56, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Byerly with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Kevin Wayne Lloyd, 46, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lloyd with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Amanda Nicole Ford, 42, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Ford with failure to appear. Bond was not set.
