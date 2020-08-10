HUNTINGTON — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
James Thomas Pillichody, 27, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment, malicious wounding an destruction of property. Bond was $71,500.
Dorian Ray Ruggles, 22, was jailed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $50,000.
Travis Mullins, 27, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Alice Fay Spaulding, 40, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.