HUNTINGTON — Four men were sentenced to prison this week in a Huntington federal court for various drug crimes throughout the city.
Jamaile Huey, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to serve six years and eight months in federal prison Monday after having pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said members of the Huntington Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant along Bridge Street in Huntington. Huey was located inside the home and placed in custody.
While being questioned by officers, the defendant asked officers if he could put on pants.
An officer found the pair of pants he requested and searched them before handing them over. Inside the pants pockets, Johnston said, the officer found suspected narcotics.
While searching the home, officers found a green leafy vegetation on a nightstand, a loaded Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol and a loaded high-capacity magazine for the Glock. Prior to the raid, officers had been provided a picture of Huey wielding the gun they found.
He faced up to 10 years in prison.
In a separate case, Rafael Starks, 36, of Michigan, was sentenced Monday to one year and nine months in prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin.
As part of his plea, he admitted he and another individual had sold heroin Aug. 1, 2018, to a confidential informant in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.
In a separate prosecution, Johnny Ray Francis III, 19, was sentenced to serve five years and six months in federal prison after having previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
His arrest came June 12, 2019, during a warrant search at a home in the 1200 block of 26th Street in Huntington in an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Huntington during which a truck and SUV exchanged gunfire in a roadway.
As part of his plea, Francis admitted he had been in that home at the time of the raid and that he possessed a plastic baggie containing 8 grams of heroin and a Glock 23, 40 caliber/9 mm pistol.
He admitted he had intended to sell the heroin and he possessed the firearm for protection during those sales.
In an unrelated case, Daniel Legette, 45, was sentenced to serve six years and six months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to Johnston, Legette admitted that officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Nov. 12, 2020, at his home along Oakland Avenue in Huntington.
During the search, officers found 100 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine, totaling 23 grams.
Officers also seized quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and a rifle.
Legette admitted he possessed those drugs with the intention to distribute them.