BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges Saturday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records at the facility.
Brittany Ruthann Wolfe, 33, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with obstructing and malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Charles Ray Herdman, 34, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle. Bond was not set.
Sidney David Ellis, 38, was jailed at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Kevin Lamont Baker, 43, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and threats against an officer. Bond was not set.