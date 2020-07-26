Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges Saturday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records at the facility.

Brittany Ruthann Wolfe, 33, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with obstructing and malicious wounding. Bond was not set.

Charles Ray Herdman, 34, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle. Bond was not set.

Sidney David Ellis, 38, was jailed at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent. Bond was not set.

Kevin Lamont Baker, 43, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and threats against an officer. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.