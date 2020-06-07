BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Travis Eplion, 23, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Cody Aron Vincent, 31, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary and assault. Bond was set at $35,000.
Pamela Jo Criswell, 40, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Henry Ford Hurley Sr., 61, was jailed at 8 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.