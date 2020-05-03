BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday night, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Renee Dawn Voshall, 41, was jailed at 10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Clinton Reese Beekman, 32, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Lee Iven Woodlee, 47, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm, warrant, no insurance, defective equipment, improper registration and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was set at $54,100.
Edward Glenn Beckett II, 57, was jailed at 10:05 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with improper registration, no registration and driving revoked, third offense. Bond was not set.