BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records at Western Regional Jail.

Houston Andrew Cook, 19, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Rusty Edward Cremeans, 45, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $10,000.

Leonard Charles Hogan, 38, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny, destruction of property and breaking and entering. Bond was $42,600.

Christopher Tyler Spurrier, 27, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $45,500.

