BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Kayla Shablee Thacker, 28, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting and obstructing. Bond was $25,000.
Carroll Rashawn Yancey, 39, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brian Keith Pauley, 59, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, destruction of property, brandishing, battery and assault. Bond was $5,000.
Bruce Richard Penley, 45, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.