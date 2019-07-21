BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Kayla Shablee Thacker, 28, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting and obstructing. Bond was $25,000.

Carroll Rashawn Yancey, 39, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Brian Keith Pauley, 59, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, destruction of property, brandishing, battery and assault. Bond was $5,000.

Bruce Richard Penley, 45, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.

