BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Anthony Wayne Ashworth, 50, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, reckless driving and improper display registration.

Whitney Nicole Burgess, 30, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was $10,000.

Jenison Curtis Binion, 22, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, failure to process and shoplifting. Bond was not set.

Lonnie Austin Vanscoy, 35, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to appear. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.