BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Anthony Wayne Ashworth, 50, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, reckless driving and improper display registration.
Whitney Nicole Burgess, 30, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was $10,000.
Jenison Curtis Binion, 22, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, failure to process and shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Lonnie Austin Vanscoy, 35, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to appear. Bond was not set.