BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
William Glenn, 22, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, domestic assault, malicious assault and unlawful restraint. Bond was set at $35,000.
Santiago Cartagena Rodesno, 45, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and battery. Bond was set at $15,000.
Robert Deon Reynolds, 57, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Kenneth Ray Watts Jr., 39, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with obstructing and possession with intent. Bond was set at $25,000.