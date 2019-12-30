BARBOURSVILLE — Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Shane Allen Young, 36, was jailed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, fleeing from an officer, possession of a controlled substance, no operators and improper registration. Bond was not set.
Colin Lee Cox, 20, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.
Brandon Damion May, 22, was jailed 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
William David Meade, 23, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault and wounding. Bond was not set.