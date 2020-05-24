Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Ryan Evan Cremeans, 28, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving/transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.

Thomas Mack Duiguid, 26, was jailed at 11 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $70,000.

John Robert Eggleton, 25, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of heroin and DUI third offense. Bond was not set.

William Robert Gritt, 36, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $2,500.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.