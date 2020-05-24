BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Ryan Evan Cremeans, 28, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving/transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
Thomas Mack Duiguid, 26, was jailed at 11 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $70,000.
John Robert Eggleton, 25, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of heroin and DUI third offense. Bond was not set.
William Robert Gritt, 36, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $2,500.