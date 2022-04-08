HUNTINGTON — Four Republicans will face each other in an upcoming primary for a chance to fill an unexpired term on the Cabell County Commission.
After the death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill in February, a special election was called to fill the remainder of her term. She represented the 3rd Magisterial District after Cabell County was redistricted last fall.
One of four Republicans — Kim A. Cooper, Caleb Gibson, Delegate John Mandt Jr. or Phil Parlock — will advance to the general election in November. Huntington City Councilman Bob Bailey is the only Democratic candidate to file for the seat.
The primary election is May 10, and the general election takes place Nov. 8. An interim commissioner can be appointed to serve until the election.
Cooper is the assistant superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services for Cabell County Schools. From a young age, he has always wanted to help others, he said.
Promoting economic development is one of the biggest issues facing Cabell County, he said. The role of a commissioner in this issue could be to lobby for more state and federal funding and promote the county in a positive way, he said.
Cooper said the use of drugs is another community problem. He said the county should make sure law enforcement has resources to combat this.
Cooper would like to see Cabell County become a destination and capitalize on its resources as a river city area through attractions. The commission could promote and develop ideas for this purpose.
When it comes to hearing from the public, Cooper said one of the best approaches is to listen.
“Sometimes the right decision won’t be the most popular one, but you have to look at the entire big picture of things,” Cooper said.
Gibson is the associate vice president of investments and a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors in Huntington. Being a county commissioner is something he has wanted to do for a while. He sees it as a chance to be a positive influence as one of three working on county issues. He is a member of the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee.
Economic development is one of the biggest issues he sees in Cabell County. He said the commission needs to do what it can to attract more people to the area as well as businesses. Some of the ways it can do that are by supporting residents with local county services and law enforcement. It is also paramount to support those services with the county’s budget, he said. The county also needs a strong relationship with the Chamber of Commerce to make the county a better place to do business.
County commissioners need to work together in a collaborative way, Gibson said. He said he doesn’t see the office as a partisan role.
Gibson added that he sees his youth as an advantage in the race.
“I’m 37, and having a different perspective would be beneficial for the commission to … encompass all views of different experiences and everything like that on the commission for everyone that lives here in Cabell County,” Gibson said.
Mandt currently represents the 16th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is also the owner of Stewart’s Drive In Inc. He said he wants to come home and serve on the Cabell County Commission.
Population loss, which in turn means loss of revenue and tax dollars, is one of the biggest issues facing Cabell County, Mandt said. Another issue that goes hand in hand with this is economic development, he added. The eastern end of Cabell County needs to be developed to sustain more jobs as businesses like Nucor — a sheet steel producer that has announced plans to build a plant in Mason County — grow in the area. Mandt also suggested looking at the county’s tax structure for ways to incite businesses to come to the county.
To tackle these issues, he said he thinks networking is key for a commissioner so the county can develop relationships across the state, with local municipalities and with other county commissions. He is also in favor of the county joining wvcheckbook.org.
Mandt said throughout his career as an elected official he has worked with people from a variety of backgrounds. When it comes to working with other commissioners, the key will be understanding that they are all different.
“We’re here for the greater good of our county. And the better we do there, the better everybody’s gonna do. The better we can make our county, the better everybody’s going to be.”
Parlock, who has a career that includes experience with real estate and work at the West Virginia State Tax Department, said he decided to run for a seat on the County Commission to preserve the county as a “nice hometown place.” He raised his family in the county.
“I’m a caring, intuitive guy that wants to take care of the county for all of us,” Parlock said.
One of the biggest issues he said facing the county is opioid abuse. As a response, he would encourage stringent law enforcement on drug dealers who operate in the county. Another issue he sees in Cabell County is inharmonious land use and to fix it would support moderate, countywide guidance to encourage good land use.
When it comes to working with current commissioners, Parlock said he agrees “a whole lot” with Commissioner Kelli Sobonya and Commissioner Jim Morgan, who “is old-school, but I would like to work with him.” Parlock said if elected, he would listen to constituents’ concerns and investigate them further.
Questionnaire answers for the candidates can be found online at www.herald-dispatch.com.