HUNTINGTON — Four defendants were sentenced in federal court Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers for various unrelated drug offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Mathew Byrd, 32, was sentenced to serve eight years and 10 months after previously entering a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Byrd admitted that on Jan. 31, 2019, he sold 7 grams of black tar heroin to a confidential informant. Byrd also admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Tequan Montek Pratt, 24, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve two years and 10 months in federal court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of marijuana.
Pratt admitted that on three separate dates — March 29, March 30 and April 9 in 2018 — he had sold a pound of marijuana to a confidential police informant at a duplex in Nitro, West Virginia.
He admitted he and his associates were trafficking the drugs from cities throughout California for several months prior to his arrest. He is estimated to have trafficked at least 20 kilograms of marijuana into West Virginia.
U.S. prosecutors also said they could prove he had possessed a “small arsenal of firearms” and nearly 800 MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, at two other houses in Putnam County.
Abdullah Myles, 25, of Michigan, was sentenced to federal prison after he previously pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Myles was arrested Feb. 7, 2019, after officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence where he had been living in the 800 block of 21st Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 13 grams of heroin from the room in which he had been living.
Maechelle Relf, 27, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve seven months in prison. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. She is one of seven defendants charged in “Operation Free Market,” an investigation into a drug network operating between Detroit and Huntington.
During the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 130 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of heroin.
Relf admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 she conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington. She admitted she would travel to Detroit to obtain heroin from a man there to bring back to sell in Huntington.