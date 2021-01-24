ASHLAND — Four troopers will join the Ashland branch of the Kentucky State Police after graduating as part of the 100th training class of the Kentucky State Police academy.
The new troopers were among 45 to graduate Friday from the Kentucky State Police Training Academy program. The Kentucky residents include Kayla Gauze, of Belfry; Wesley Music, of Paintsville; Jerry Sparks II, of Grayson; and Skyler Taylor, of Hazard.
KSP Post 14 Capt. James Goble welcomed the troopers, stating they were about to begin a rewarding career.
“We are excited to have the new units here, to complete their training and get them out assisting the citizens of the commonwealth,” he said.
Dubbed Cadet Class 100, the training class is the 100th since the inception of the agency in 1948. KSP acting Commissioner Philip Burnett said the troopers should be proud of their accomplishments, but the journey has just begun.
“(Saturday) will start the true ‘first day’ of their careers as Kentucky state troopers,” he said. “I challenge each of these new troopers to take that journey with humility, compassion and a thirst to be better every day than they were the day before.”
The troopers earned their badges after completing a 24-week training program. The six-month program included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in various subjects ranging from constitutional law to use of force and bomb threats.
Seventeen cadets, including Gauze and Sparks, also earned associate degrees in general occupational and technical studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
The class was the first to adhere to “Healthy At Work” guidelines, a program put into place to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.