The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Approximately 145 different acts from all over the eastern United States performed during the fourth annual Funktafest at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington on Saturday.
Acts included headliners Tropidelic (Cleveland), Funk You (Georgia), Opposite Box (Chattanooga), Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (Lexington, Kentucky), Short and Company (Morehead, Kentucky) and a host of the Mountain State's grooviest touring bands including The M.F.B., The Settlement, Black Garlic, The Tangled Roots and The Dividends.
Between sets, there were DJ performances by DJ Charlie Brown Superstar, who has played every Funktafest, DJ Tim Hoover, DJ Caveman, Pyradigm and Tripster. There was also a full slate of regional arts and crafts, food and craft beer vendors.