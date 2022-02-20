HUNTINGTON — To celebrate storytelling through spoken word, art, music and technology, Marshall University will host its fourth annual TEDxMarshallU event.
The event organized by students, faculty and staff will be available in person and virtually from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.
Marshall did not have an official TED license in 2019 and could only invite a maximum of 100 people, meaning 2022 will be the first hybrid event with a ticketed audience.
The university sent Brian Kinghorn, lead event organizer, to a conference in Scotland the next summer to receive a license; however, due to COVID-19, the organization was not able to have a ticketed audience until this year.
Nine speakers will share or create different ways to tell a story through the 2022 theme of “Stories That Change Us.”
“We really tried to get a variety of speakers this year to get students interested and to show them why they should go to TEDxMarshallU events,” Kinghorn said.
The speakers will include a local singer, painter and dancer.
Issac “Shelem” Fadiga will discuss how he applies similar creative processes to solve engineering problems and to write his music, like his popular song “Suga Wata.” Danny McGinnist Jr. will paint and talk about how he communicates through the process, and Brooke Watts, an award-winning performing artist, will perform an original dance number titled “The Light that Never Fails.”
Attendees will also hear from people known in the community, like basketball coach and motivational speaker Jessica Kern Huff, who will talk about balancing work and life.
The McElroy brothers — Justin, Travis and Griffin, popular podcasters and authors — will also be included in the event with a prerecorded interview to talk about storytelling as Appalachians with a worldwide influence.
A Marshall professor and student will also speak at the event. Dan Hollis, an award-winning Marshall professor and journalist, will discuss the importance of seeing the stories within oneself. Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine student Aryana Misaghi will talk about her experience knocking on doors to discuss her faith and how it taught her lessons about herself and others.
Former Marshall history professor David Trowbridge will talk about his experience with creating and developing Clio, a website and mobile application that connects people to nearby history and culture.
Courtney Andrews will discuss how working at ESPN has provided more opportunities for her and the young athletes she works with.
“There’s a number of reasons for this year’s themes. There’s the basic idea that stories have the power to impact our collective and individual identities and realities. The stories that we tell really become who we are,” Kinghorn said. “And we are having this event on February 26 — we have Black History Month in February, which is all about stories. But then we’re moving into March, which is National Reading Month in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.”
Kinghorn said the pandemic is also a reason for the theme, even though none of the speakers will be talking about it.
“This pandemic has changed us in a lot of ways — some good, some bad — as we’ve learned things about ourselves. We’ve adapted and we’ve come to experience life in many different ways,” Kinghorn said. “I don’t know that we ever go back to normal — not the way we thought of normal before. And I don’t know if that’s necessarily a bad thing.”
After months of planning and making sure all protocols are followed by TED, the nonprofit devoted to “ideas worth spreading,” Kinghorn hopes people will fill up the seats. He said attending is also a way to support students who organized the event.
“We are a student-led program, I have a set of faculty members and staff members who are amazing, and they work, but we mentor students to do most of the work and it’s basically an internship for them to create this event,” Kinghorn said.
Marshall students Ralph May and Angel Wallace have worked together to make the website, logo and other aspects of this year’s TEDxMarshallU event.
To celebrate over 100 years of Blenko Glass Co. in the community, TEDxMarshallU created and had custom-made Blenko glass suncatchers for the event. Attendees at the event in person with their ticket will receive a suncatcher.
Tickets will be $15 for in-person general admission and $5 for current Marshall University students in person. A link to the livestream is free but requires registration. Visit https://bit.ly/33xj1EK to purchase in-person tickets or register for the livestream link.
COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged and masks will be required to be worn by everyone attending the event. With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of in-person attendees, the event will also be livestreamed. Additional information about the event can be found at www.tedxmarshallu.com.