HUNTINGTON — Kevin Fowler, president at Cabell Huntington Hospital, was appointed West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) board chairman. WVHA, representing 63 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers to the board of directors.
Fowler recently served as chairman-elect.
Fowler has served as president of CHH since January 2015.
He has more than 27 years of health care experience, including service as the CEO for EASTAR Health System in Oklahoma and the CEO for Logan Regional Medical Center in West Virginia.
Fowler earned his bachelor’s degree from State University of New York in Plattsburgh, New York, and his master’s degree in educational administration from Memphis State University in Tennessee. Fowler was a naval flight officer for 11 years prior to his health care career.
