The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210909 naloxone 09.jpg
Buy Now

Individuals receive naloxone training on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Seventeen counties around the state participated in the distribution event as part of Save a Life Day 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Free naloxone will be distributed across West Virginia in September during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug.

Save a Life Day will return in its third year Thursday, Sept. 8, with all 55 West Virginia counties hosting over 150 sites across the state for the first time. The sites will give anyone naloxone for free with no questions asked.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.