HUNTINGTON — New year, new creations. Kids at the Huntington Museum of Art spent the first Saturday of 2020 flexing their creative muscles during the weekly KidsArt program.
The free program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. every Saturday throughout the year. The fun-filled, two-hour program provides an afternoon of exploration, enrichment and experimentation in the arts to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week offers a new creation.
The class is free thanks to Cabell Huntington Hospital. For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
— The Herald-Dispatch