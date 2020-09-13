Essential reporting in volatile times.

WAYNE — Whether they were showing symptoms or not, residents of Wayne County had the chance to get tested for the novel coronavirus in recent days.

Free COVID-19 testing took place at the Fort Gay Community Center on Friday and at Wayne Elementary School on Saturday. Testing was available to all residents of Wayne County, including asymptomatic individuals, and testing was done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard and Wayne County Health Department provided the tests.

Similar testing was conducted in Wayne County in July.

