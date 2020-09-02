HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing to Cabell County residents next week in Barboursville.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Barboursville EMS, 1652 Riverview Drive.
The testing is available to all, including people not experiencing symptoms. No insurance is required.
Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of residency, to help in returning results. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.