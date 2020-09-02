Essential reporting in volatile times.

James Redd Jr., pastor of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, right, receives a COVID-19 viral test using a nasopharyngeal swab at a free drive-thru testing site on May 22, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing to Cabell County residents next week in Barboursville.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Barboursville EMS, 1652 Riverview Drive.

The testing is available to all, including people not experiencing symptoms. No insurance is required. 

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of residency, to help in returning results. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

