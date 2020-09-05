Essential reporting in volatile times.

WAYNE — Free COVID-19 testing will take place in Wayne County this week.

Testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Fort Gay Community Center, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Wayne Elementary School.

Testing is available to all residents of Wayne County, including asymptomatic individuals. People getting tested should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard and Wayne County Health Department will provide the tests.

